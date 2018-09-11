Hurricane Florence could cause $170B of property damage, CoreLogic says

More than 750K homes are in the path of Hurricane Florence as it bears down on the southeastern U.S., and a worst-case rebuilding scenario could cost more than $170B, CoreLogic estimates.

The real estate data provider calculated the reconstruction cost value - the total expense of completely rebuilding a property in case of 100% destruction - for 12 coastal metro areas in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Property and casualty insurers and reinsurers potentially exposed include RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR +0.9% ), Everest Re (RE +0.3% ), Travelers (TRV +0.1% ), Chubb (CB +0.2% ), Allstate (ALL +0.1% ), Arch Capital (ACGL +0.5% ) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), according to J.P. Morgan's Sarah DeWitt, who estimates losses could approach 25% of one quarter’s worth of earnings.

Earlier: North Carolina braces for 'days and days' of rain, flooding from hurricane (Sep. 11)