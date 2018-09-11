Integration efforts pay off at Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) reports green coffee processed and sold increased by 18% in FQ4 to 27.4M pounds.

The company's gross profit increased by 23% Y/Y to $52.6M to represent 35.2% of sales vs. 32.0% a year ago.

Net income was $0.1M compared to net loss of $1.8M last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.0M vs. $6.8M last year.

CEO update: "We ended fiscal 2018 having made terrific progress on the integration of the Boyd business, bringing a large portion of the production into our facilities and transitioning all Boyd DSD routes to our network. We added over 13 million pounds of green coffee to our business in fiscal 2018 from Boyd's - about 12% of our total volume for the year. In addition, we are continuing to convert new customers in our pipeline following the SQF certification of our Northlake, Texas facility earlier this year. As we look forward, we are excited about our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in the dynamic coffee industry."