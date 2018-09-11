New York & Company unveils major rebranding plan

New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) announces the official launch of its corporate reinvention to a multibrand lifestyle platform ahead of the company's investor day event tomorrow.

The company says its vision is to be the premier incubator of lifestyle brands by leveraging its expertise in celebrity, design, customer, e-commerce, operations, real estate, and inventory optimization to identify accretive brand and profit opportunities.

The new multibrand lifestyle platform is aiming to accelerate growth of the New York & Company brand through ongoing celebrity partnerships, including collaborations with Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson.

The recently acquired plus-size brand Fashion to Figure and a new lingerie lifestyle brand will also be areas of focus.

New York & Company will also rename itself RTW Retailwinds as part of the brand overhaul.

