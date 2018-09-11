Crude oil prices rally, largely due to Hurricane Florence

Crude oil futures rallied as powerful Hurricane Florence approaches the U.S. east coast, increasing demand for fuel and threatening the flow of gasoline through the Colonial Pipeline, the main line to move gasoline and diesel from Gulf Coast refineries northeast, running through states in the southeast to its endpoint in Linden, N.J.

October WTI futures settled +2.5% to $69.25/bbl, highest in a week, and November Brent crude +2.2% to $79.06/bbl on ICE Futures, the highest finish for a front-month contract since June 29; also, October gasoline +2.8% to $2.014/gal, October heating oil +1.5% to $2.252/gal, and October natural gas +0.9% to $2.828/MMBtu.

“While millions are in the path of the storm, they are being advised to fill up their gas tanks and to get away,” prompting an uptick in fuel demand, says Phil Flynn at Price Futures Group.

Analysts expect the impact on energy from the hurricane to be modest and temporary, as the storm is far away from the major offshore Gulf of Mexico producing areas.

