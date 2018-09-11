Gilead's filgotinib successful in late-stage study in treatment-resistant rheumatoid arthritis

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and collaboration partner Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, FINCH 2, evaluating JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in adult patients with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who had failed to respond adequately to or were intolerant of biologic therapies.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving ACR20 (20% improvement in RA symptoms) at week 12 compared to placebo. Specifically, at week 12, 57.5% of patients treated with 100 mg of filgotinib and 66.0% of those treated with 200 mg of filgotinib achieved ACR20 versus 34.5% for placebo (p<0.001).

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.