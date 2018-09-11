Annaly -1.4% after announcing 75M-share public offering

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is 1.4% lower postmarket after announcing a public offering of 75M shares.

Those shares will be offered at $10.17 each, Bloomberg reports; that marks a near-3% discount from the last price.

Underwriters will get a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 11.25M shares.

Joint book-runners are Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC and UBS.

Annaly will use net proceeds to acquire targeted assets under its capital allocation policy, "which may include further diversification of its investments in Agency assets as well as residential, commercial and corporate credit assets."