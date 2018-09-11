FCC pauses review of Sprint/T-Mobile deal to review submissions

The FCC is pausing its 180-day "shot clock" on reviewing the proposed merger between T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S).

The agency says additional time is needed for a thorough review of recently submitted and anticipated modeling from the companies.

After hours: S -0.3% ; TMUS +0.4% .

Three developments merit further review, the FCC says in its letter: A "substantially revised" and more complex network engineering model submitted on Sept. 5; a business model ("Build 9") that T-Mobile execs described on Aug. 29 but didn't disclose until Sept. 5; and T-Mobile's intention to submit additional economic modeling to support the deal.

"The clock will remain stopped until the Applicants have completed the record on which they intend to rely and a reasonable period of time has passed for staff and third-party review," the FCC says.