FCC pauses review of Sprint/T-Mobile deal to review submissions

The FCC is pausing its 180-day "shot clock" on reviewing the proposed merger between T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S).
The agency says additional time is needed for a thorough review of recently submitted and anticipated modeling from the companies.
After hours: S -0.3%; TMUS +0.4%.
Three developments merit further review, the FCC says in its letter: A "substantially revised" and more complex network engineering model submitted on Sept. 5; a business model ("Build 9") that T-Mobile execs described on Aug. 29 but didn't disclose until Sept. 5; and T-Mobile's intention to submit additional economic modeling to support the deal.
"The clock will remain stopped until the Applicants have completed the record on which they intend to rely and a reasonable period of time has passed for staff and third-party review," the FCC says.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox