Ramaco Resources provides Berwind Mine operations update

As Ramaco Resources encounters a sandstone intrusion in the Berwind mine, the company now estimates to reach the thicker Pocahontas #4 Seam low volatile reserve in Q2 2020 as compared to Q3 2019

Anticipated production from both the Pocahontas #3 and #4 reserves remains unchanged at ~800,000 tons per year.

Also, Ramco enters new commitments for 2019 ~1,240,000 tons of various qualities of metallurgical coal, with average price of ~$113/ton FOB mine, vs 2018 price of $79/ton FOB mine.