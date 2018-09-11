Canada reportedly ready to allow U.S. dairy access, in trade concession

Pres. Trump says trade talks with Canada are going well, as reports indicate Canada is ready to offer limited access to the country's dairy market, one of the major sticking points in reaching a deal.

Canada’s politically powerful dairy farmers likely would resist changes to the price controls and high tariffs that protect them from foreign competition, but Canada reportedly is prepared to offer similar concessions on the dairy industry to those it agreed to in free trade deals with the European Union and Pacific Rim nations.

