Revere Bank announces commencement of common stock offering

Revere Bank (OTCPK:REVB -0.3% ) announced that it was commencing an offering of 1.4M shares of its common stock.

In addition, the Bank has granted its underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares sold in the offering.

Upon consummation of the offering, the common stock is expected to be listed on the OTCQX market under the symbol "REVB."

Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. will serve as sole book-running manager and FIG Partners, LLC will serve as co-manager for the offering.

Source: Press Release