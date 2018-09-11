Pioneer Natural Resources, U.S. Silica unveil long-term sand supply deal

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) agrees to purchase an unspecified interest in U.S. Silica’s (NYSE:SLCA) sand reserves at its Lamesa, Tex., mine in return for securing a long-term supply of sand from the mine, with SLCA processing and supplying sand to PXD for 15 years.

The mine is expected to produce ~6M tons/year of predominately fine grade 100 mesh and 40/70 mesh sand, with initial production expected in Q4 2018.

PXD expects to receive its initial sand volumes during Q1 2019, with its supply increasing from 1.4M tons in 2019 to 2M tons/year in 2020 and future years.