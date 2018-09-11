Pengrowth says Lindbergh bitumen flow tops 18K bbl/day

Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) reports production at its Lindbergh thermal oil project in the Lloydminster fairway of Alberta’s Cold Lake area has topped 18K bbl/day of bitumen.

PGH expects production to average 17.5K-18K bbl/day in 2019 and 19.5K-20K bbl/day in 2020, while a second development which already has received approval would add 27.5K bbl/day of production capacity.

The company notes that although three of eight infill wells drilled this year are on pump and starting to produce, output will decline 40% briefly for maintenance before recovering to 18K bbl/day by year-end and averaging 16.5K bbl/day for the full year.