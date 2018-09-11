U.S. crude supply fell 8.6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 8.64M barrels of oil for the week ended Sep. 7, vs. a draw of 1.17M barrels in the previous week; the latest draw would be the largest since early July if confirmed tomorrow by EIA data.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 2.12M barrels and distillates show a build of 5.82M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a draw of 1.16M barrels.

Nymex October crude recently was at $69.97/bbl in electronic trading, up from today's $69.25 settlement price.

