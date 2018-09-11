Ring Energy hikes full-year capex to $197M from $150M

Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) raises its FY 2018 capex budget by $47M to $197M, whichit says will allow it to maintain an aggressive drilling and development program through the rest of the year.

REI says the budget includes drilling 26 new horizontal San Andres wells on its Central Basin Platform asset, two new North Gaines horizontal wells and two new Brushy Canyon horizontal wells on its Delaware Basin property, plus multiple workovers on existing San Andres horizontal wells and extensive infrastructure upgrades and improvements.

In H1, REI says it drilled 24 new horizontal San Andres wells on its CBP asset, a new horizontal well on its North Gaines property, a new horizontal Brushy Canyon well on its Delaware Basin property and three saltwater disposal wells.