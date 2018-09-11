Stocks move higher as techs rebound, rising crude oil lifts energy

Stocks strengthened as the day wore on, with the S&P 500 reversing an early 0.4% decline to finish higher for the second session in a row.

The slow start came after China told the World Trade Organization that it wanted to impose sanctions on the U.S., but stocks began moving higher shortly after the opening bell.

The energy sector (+1%) was particularly strong, helped by a 2.5% rally in the price of WTI crude oil to $69.25/bbl, ending a five-day losing streak, as Hurricane Florence headed towards the east coast, where it may disrupt the Colonial Pipeline that connects Houston to New York.

The FAANG names gave the tech (+0.8%) and consumer discretionary (+0.8%) sectors a boost, with Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet adding between 1% and 2.5%.

Five of the 11 S&P sectors finished in the red but losses were modest, with consumer staples (-0.4%) and utilities (-0.4%) the worst performers.

U.S. Treasury prices settled notably lower, pushing yields broadly higher; the yield on the Fed-sensitive two-year note jumped 4 bps to 2.75%, its highest level in more than a decade, and the benchmark 10-year yield also added 4 bps to 2.98%, its highest in a month.