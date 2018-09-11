Laredo Petroleum +5.4% on move to SmallCap 600; HQY, WCG moving indexes

Laredo Petroleum Holdings (NYSE:LPI) is up 5.4% after hours on word it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.

The move is effective prior to the open on Monday, Sept. 17.

The stock is heading into the 600 to replace HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), which is moving up to the MidCap 400. HQY is 0.1% lower after hours.