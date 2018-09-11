Reuters: U.S. regulators reject Wells Fargo's plan to repay customers

U.S. regulators have rejected Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) plan to repay customers who were pushed into unnecessary auto insurance, telling WFC it must do more to ensure it has found and compensated every affected driver, Reuters reports.

After reviewing WFC's plan - which could involve contacting 600K drivers - the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it needed more assurances that the bank would find and repay everyone who was overcharged, according to the report.

The OCC does not have a deadline for when it must approve the plan, but WFC cannot finish its work without that all-clear from regulators.