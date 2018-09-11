RBC goes Underweight on new S&P Communications group

RBC is out with one of the first prominent takes on the upcoming reshuffled S&P Communications sector, and it's a downbeat one.

Analyst Lori Calvasina is Underweight on the new group, which later this month will unite telecom veterans from wireless (T, VZ, TMUS, S) and cable (CMCSA, CHTR) with media stocks including Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) as well as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

The new collective has "more negatives than positives," Calvasina says, pointing to expensive valuations against a weak earnings profile (declining revenue beats and poor earnings and margin revision trends), not to mention policy risk such as regulation of social media. (h/t Bloomberg)

The sector shift has meant billions of dollars of stock realignments by funds tracking sectors involved (tech, telecom, and consumer discretionary).