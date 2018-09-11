Study: More than half of videogamers are multi-platform

More than two-thirds of Americans age 2 and older play videogames, and more than half of those do it on multiple platforms, according to a new survey.

Study data from EEDAR, part of the NPD Group, shows 67% of Americans (some 211.2M people) play the games on at least one type of device. Most gamers play on a mobile device and a PC or console; just 41% play on only one platform.

Mobile tops platforms for popularity (90% of gamers); PCs are second (52%) and consoles third (43%), with mobile devices (smartphones/tablets) seeming to have largely displaced dedicated handheld game devices.

Meanwhile, gamers are spending about 16% of their weekly leisure time gaming, according to NPD's data -- an average of 12 hours a week.

