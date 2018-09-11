Burlington best bet in discount retail sector, Barclays analyst says

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is the top pick among discount retailers, says Barclays analyst Chethan Mallela, initiating coverage with an Overweight rating and $194 price target, arguing that it is a differentiated play among the discounters.

BURL has a less productive and more established store footprint as well as significantly lower operating margins, two areas Mallela says the company is starting to address and lead to “faster and more visible” top- and bottom-line growth, a factor not yet reflected in the shares.

As for TJX and Ross Stores, Mallela starts coverage of TJX and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) with Equal Weight ratings and respective $117 and $106 price targets; despite the companies' “solid revenue growth runway,” he thinks their strong margins demonstrate that their “well-developed off-price models... have already optimized markdowns, sourcing, and efficiencies.”

While Mallela likes TJX and ROST, he seeks more signs of margin stability and a return to expansion before getting constructive on the stocks.