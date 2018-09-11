'Call of Duty' battle royale mode raises player count

Treyarch, developer of this year's flagship shooting game Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, has made tweaks to its highly anticipated Blackout mode beta program after just one day.

The mode -- which takes square aim at popular upstart battle-royale shooters Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds -- now supports 88 players dropping in at once, vs. 80 when the program started yesterday.

The developer had said it would make changes based on player feedback, and raising the player cap brings Blackout closer to the 100-player count in its rivals.

Treyarch also has sped up item pickup and expects to be making changes each day before the game goes to Xbox One and PC preorders Sept. 14. A full release from publisher Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will come for all platforms Oct. 12.

Activision shares rose 7.1% during the market session today.

