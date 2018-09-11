Verizon opening orders for '5G Home' service launching Oct. 1

In the high-stakes race between wireless tech firms to stamp "5G" on their services, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is staking its latest claim by making signups available this week for what it calls the world's first commercial 5G service.

Verizon 5G Home is set to launch Oct. 1 -- and while 5G standards are still settling much too recently to call its network true 5G, Verizon's service will use a proprietary approach built using the company's millimeter-wave spectrum buildup.

Current Verizon Wireless customers with a qualifying smartphone plan will pay $50/month, with others paying $70/month, and no additional hardware costs. That should get them "typical network speeds around 300 Mbps and, depending on location, peak speeds of nearly 1 Gbps, with no data caps."

Verizon also promises three months off free YouTube TV ($40/month after that) and a free Apple TV 4K or Google Chromecast Ultra device at installation.

Orders begin Thursday at 8 a.m. for parts of Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif.