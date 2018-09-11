Foamix Pharma +54% as acne drug meets goals in late-stage trial

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) +54.4% after-hours on news that topline results of its third Phase 3 clinical trial of its FMX101 drug for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne met both primary endpoints.

The company says the topical minocycline foam showed significant reduction in the number of inflammatory lesions in the trial which enrolled more than 1,500 patients with moderate to severe acne.

“This is the most significant milestone to date for Foamix," says CEO David Domzalski. "If approved, we believe FMX101 would be the first topical minocycline product available for patients in the United States.”