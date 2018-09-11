Sunrun raised to Buy at BAML as H2 looks more favorable

Sunrun (RUN +6.3% ) surges the most in four months after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $17 price target, up from $16, saying concerns related to RUN's execution risk and cost trajectory have eased and recent weakness in the stock limits downside risk.

BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says H2 2018 looks more favorable for RUN in terms of deployments and cost reductions, and the company has longer-term support from recent legislation including the SB100 bill signed in California which calls for the state to be fully green-powered by 2045.

The firm also cites expectations for management to deploy some of its guided cash generation of $50M in 2018 and $100M in 2019 for a safe harbor stockpile or even buybacks.