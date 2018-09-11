Reuters: Nielsen exploring sale of entire company

Ratings giant Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) will consider strategic alternatives including a potential outright sale, bowing to pressure from activist Elliott Management, Reuters reports.

The company tells Reuters it's working with JPMorgan Chase and Guggenheim Securities, as well as law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The new review is an expansion of previous explorations of selling its "Buy" segment (focused on purchasing data) rather than its "Watch" segment (on audience data for TV, radio, online and mobile).

