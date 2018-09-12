Hurricane Florence closes in on Carolinas

Hurricane Florence is on track to become the first Category 4 storm to make a direct hit on North Carolina in six decades, with more than 1M people ordered to evacuate the coasts of the state, South Carolina and Virginia.

Preparations? Boeing (NYSE:BA) has suspended local operations of 787 jetliner assemblies, while nuclear power operators Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) prepare for the "monster" storm.

CVS and other pharmacies are also urging customers to refill prescriptions as soon as possible.