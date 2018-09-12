Plot to oust Theresa May

A group of about 50 lawmakers in Theresa May’s government who oppose her proposals for a post-Brexit deal with the EU have met to discuss how and when they could force her out of her job, the BBC reports.

A leadership contest could ensue if 15% of Conservative lawmakers, currently 48, demand a vote of no confidence.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney has postponed his departure again - until 2020 - to help steer the U.K. economy past Brexit.

