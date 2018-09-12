'Bailout' for electric utility PG&E?

A California bill that would allow investor-owned utilities to pass on wildfires-related costs to ratepayers via "recovery bonds" could be signed as early as this week by Gov. Jerry Brown.

However, some consumer groups are calling it a "bailout" for the state's largest electric utility PG&E (NYSE:PCG).

Cal Fire has blamed the company for at least 16 of last year's devastating wildfires in Northern California, including some with fatalities.

