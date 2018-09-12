NIO announces pricing of Initial Public Offering

NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced the pricing of its IPO of 160M ADS at a price of US$6.26/ADS for a total of ~US$1B, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Underwriters option is for another 24M ADS.

Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on September 12, 2018 under the symbol “NIO.”

The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Press Release