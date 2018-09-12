Latest warnings from bond king Gundlach

"Here we are doing something that almost seems like a suicide mission," Jeffrey Gundlach said in a fresh webcast about his DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (MUTF:DBLTX). "We are increasing the the size of the deficit while we’re raising interest rates... so late in an economic cycle."

The rest of the "Bond King's" views: The dollar is going down, oil is headed for $80 to $90 a barrel, and it is now a good time for emerging-market or high-yield bonds.

