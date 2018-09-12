Hyatt Place brand expands presence with hotel development in Rouen, France

An affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) (NYSE: H) has entered into a franchise agreement with a subsidiary of Matmut S.A.M. to develop the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Rouen, the capital of Normandy, France and will be managed by Cycas Hospitality.

Slated to open in 2021, Hyatt Place Rouen will offer 78 guestrooms, meeting spaces for approximately 100 guests, a state-of-the-art gym, a swimming pool. and will also feature a restaurant and the Gallery Market with grab and go meals and snacks available around the clock.