Popular prices $300M principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2023

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) has agreed to sell an aggregate of $300M principal amount of its 6.125% Senior Notes due September 14, 2023.

The Senior Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.125% per year, payable on March 14 and September 14 of each year, commencing on March 14, 2019.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering plus available cash to redeem $450M aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Notes due on July 1, 2019.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 14.