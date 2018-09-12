Vital Therapies down 82% as VTL-308 fails to achieve primary and secondary endpoints of improvement in survival

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) announces that, while there was a numerical improvement in survival in the ELAD-treated group between three months and one year following randomization, the VTL-308 study failed to meet the primary endpoint of a significant improvement in overall survival through at least 91 days assessed using the Kaplan Meier statistical method.

The secondary endpoint of proportion of survivors also showed no significant difference between the groups.

In light of these results, the ELAD System will not be approved in the U.S. or European Union, without additional clinical trials. Consequently, the Company will cease any further development of the ELAD System and explore strategic options.