Churchill Capital completes $690M initial public offering

Churchill Capital (CCC.U) has closed its initial public offering of 69M units, which includes 9M units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $690M.

The Company's units began trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CCC.U".

Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one half of one warrant and each warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.