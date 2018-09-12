Win for crypto regulation

The SEC has taken its first action against a hedge fund for cryptocurrency investments, while penalizing brokers who ran an "ICO superstore."

FINRA also issued its first disciplinary action involving digital currencies, filing a complaint against a distributor of HempCoin.

Regulators further scored a victory in their crypto crackdown as a judge ruled that ICOs are subject to U.S. securities-fraud laws.

