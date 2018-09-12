FDA to review sBLA for Praluent Injection as potential treatment to reduce MACE

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announces that the FDA has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, a PCSK9 inhibitor.

The sBLA outlines a proposed update to the Prescribing Information to include the effect of Praluent in reducing the overall risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). The agency's action date is April 28, 2019.

The sBLA is supported by data from ODYSSEY OUTCOMES, a Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial that assessed the effect of Praluent in 18,924 patients who had an acute coronary syndrome.

In addition, FDA also approved Praluent label update for some patients currently requiring LDL apheresis therapy.