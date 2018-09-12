FDA grants priority review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC

The FDA has accepted for review and granted priority review to Merck's (NYSE:MRK) new sBLA seeking approval for KEYTRUDA, anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous or squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 (tumor proportion score [TPS] ≥1%) without EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
The application is based on data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 trial. The agency's action, date is Jan. 11, 2019.
Priority Review shortens the review clock to six months from the standard 10 months.
