VF Corp. sets targets for Vans business

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) says it's targeting $5B in revenue for the Vans business by FY23.

The Vans revenue tally by that time frame represents growth of between 10% and 12% over five-year period.

The company says that over the next five years, the Vans brand expects diversified and balanced growth across all product categories, channels of distribution and geographies, driven by disciplined execution and investment to continue to fuel growth.

Specific Vans brand financial targets include growing footwear revenue at a five-year compounded annual rate of between 10% and 12%. Apparel and accessories revenue is expected to grow to more than $1 billion, which represents a five-year CAGR between 13% and 15%. DTC revenue is expected to grow to approximately $3B, representing about 60 percent of global brand revenue and a five-year CAGR between 13% and 16%. DTC Digital revenue is expected to grow to more than $1B, which represents a five-year CAGR between 30% and 35%

Source: Press Release