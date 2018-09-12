Evolent Health to acquire New Century Health

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire New Century Health's business for up to $217M.

The purchase price is up to $217M, and consists of 3.1M shares of Evolent Class B common stock and $120M in cash at closing. The purchase price includes an earn-out of up to $20M, payable in cash and Evolent Class B common stock, tied to future new business activity.

Shares to be issued in relation to the earn-out are limited to 1M shares with full payment expected to be made in Q1 2020.

The transaction is expected to close within the next 120 days.