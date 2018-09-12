Biohaven submits IND application for BHV-3500 for the treatment of migraine

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BHV-3500, the first small molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist to be advanced into the clinic in an intranasal formulation.

BHV-3500 is the second of Biohaven's CGRP-targeting compounds to reach this developmental milestone. It is designed to meet patients needs for both acute treatment and prevention of migraine.

Biohaven's intranasal BHV-3500 utilizes the Aptar Pharma Unit Dose System, which is designed to enable systemic delivery of drugs without the need for injection or administration by a healthcare professional.