Snap drops on BTIG downgrade with 50% downside

BTIG downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from Neutral to Sell with a $5 price target, a nearly 50% downside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Richard Greenfield: “We incorrectly stuck to our Neutral rating in October 2017 due to our view that communications apps were sticky and would protect Snapchat engagement, with management simply needing more time to figure out monetization.”

Greenfield notes that the stock has since lost half its value and “we see the stock being cut in half again over the coming year.”