Prudential's Lowrey to succeed Strangfeld as new CEO effective Dec. 1

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) says CEO John Strangfeld will retire effective Nov. 30, to be succeeded by current Executive VP and COO Charles Lowrey.

Strangfeld will serve as non-executive Chairman until April 5, 2019, when Lowrey will become Chairman.

Strangfeld’s retirement concludes a four-decade-long career with PRU, including serving as Chairman and CEO since 2008.

Lowrey has been PRU's COO since 2014 after serving as President and CEO of the company’s global investment management business and earlier as CEO of its real estate investment business; he joined PRU in 2001 after 13 years at J.P. Morgan.

PRU says it will announce the selection of internal candidates to replace Lowrey and Falzon, and expects to name a new COO for its international businesses and a new CFO next week.