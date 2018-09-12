Bristol-Myers Squibb's TYK2 inhibitor successful in mid-stage psoriasis study

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) BMS-986165, a tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis met the primary endpoints. The results were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology Congress in Paris and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

67 - 75% of patients receiving 3 mg of BMS-986165 twice daily and higher dose groups achieved PASI 75 (75% improvement in symptoms) at week 12 compared to 7% for placebo. Efficacy was observed regardless if the patient was previously treated with a biologic.

The proportion of patients achieving PASI 100 (total skin clearance) was as high as 25%.

On the safety front, there were three serious adverse events (AEs) in the active groups and two in the control group. No serious AEs were reported in the highest dose cohorts (6 mg twice daily and 12 mg once daily). The incidences of treatment-emergent AEs were 55 - 80% compared to 51% for placebo. The most common were nasopharyngitis, headache, diarrhea, nausea and upper respiratory tract infection.

Two Phase 3 studies are recruiting patients. The estimated completion date for both is July 2020.

