Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico wins bidding concession for the Kingston airport

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) announces that it was selected by the Government of Jamaica as a “provisional Preferred Bidder” to operate, modernize and expand the Norman Manley International Airport located in the city of Kingston under a 25-year concession agreement.

While the company received notification of its status as provisional preferred bidder, certain terms within the concession agreement remain to be defined with the Government of Jamaica.

The Kingston airport registered passenger traffic of 1.6M in 2017 to represent 27% of the country’s total passenger traffic.

