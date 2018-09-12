Annaly Capital Management lower 2.8% on announcing pricing of common stock

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) priced a public offering of 75M common shares for expected gross proceeds of ~$763M.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 14, 2018.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11.25M common shares.

Net proceeds will be used to acquire targeted assets under the capital allocation policy, which may include further diversification of its investments in Agency assets as well as residential, commercial and corporate credit assets.

Shares -2.8%

Press Release