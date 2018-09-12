New Gold names former Richmont Mines exec Adams as new President/CEO

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) names Renaud Adams as its new President and CEO effective immediately, replacing Raymond Threlkeld, a company director who stepped in and led the company since May upon the departure of Hannes Portmann.

Adams' 25 years of experience in the mining industry includes three years as President and CEO of Richmont Mines until the sale of the company to Alamos Gold in November 2017, three years as COO of Primero Mining and four years with IAMGOLD.

Threlkeld also resigns his seat on NGD's board, replaced by Adams.