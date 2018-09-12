Bausch Health resolves Xifaxan patent dispute with Actavis

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), together with subsidiary Salix Pharmaceuticals, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Alfasigma SpA, has agreed to resolve the patent challenge by Actavis Laboratories FL (NYSE:TEVA) regarding IBS-D med XIFAXAN (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets.

Under the terms of the settlement, Actavis will be able to market a generic version on January 1, 2028 or earlier under certain circumstances.

BHC is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its previous announcement of further debt reduction.

Previously: Bausch Health announces further debt reduction (Sept. 11)