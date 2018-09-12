Consumer  | On the Move

Coca-Cola European Partners +4% after update

|About: Coca-Cola European Partne... (CCE)|By:, SA News Editor

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) lifts its forecast for 2018 earnings per share growth to 7% to 8% from a prior range of 5% to 6%.

The company says it plans to repurchase €1.5B worth of shares in New York and Amsterdam, with €500M worth of buybacks scheduled for this year.

The Q4 dividend payout ratio is also lifted by the multinational bottler to 50% from 45%.

"We have a realistic and exciting long-term view of the growth opportunity in our markets, having mapped out a vision for the next ten years," says CEO Damian Gammell.

Shares of CCE are up 3.74% in premarket trading to $44.90.

