Coca-Cola European Partners +4% after update

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) lifts its forecast for 2018 earnings per share growth to 7% to 8% from a prior range of 5% to 6%.

The company says it plans to repurchase €1.5B worth of shares in New York and Amsterdam, with €500M worth of buybacks scheduled for this year.

The Q4 dividend payout ratio is also lifted by the multinational bottler to 50% from 45%.

"We have a realistic and exciting long-term view of the growth opportunity in our markets, having mapped out a vision for the next ten years," says CEO Damian Gammell.