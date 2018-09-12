Dosing underway in Apellis Pharma's late-stage program of APL-2 in geographic atrophy

The first participant has been dosed in a Phase 3 clinical trial, OAKS, evaluating Apellis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:APLS) APL-2 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) (advanced age-related macular degeneration), a condition affecting ~1M Americans.

An identical Phase 3, DERBY, has just begun enrollment.

The primary endpoint for both is the change from baseline to month 12 in total area of GA lesions in the study eye. The estimated primary completion date for both is March/April 2021.

APL-2 is a complement 3 (C3) inhibitor.