Bilibili to acquire minority equity interest in Fun-Media

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) has signed an agreement to acquire minority equity interest in Fun-Media, a Japanese-based company that wholly owns animation production studios Feel. Inc., ZEXCS Inc. and Assez Finaud Fabric. Inc.

Kawasaki Tomoko, President of Fun-Media, said, “We are delighted to have Bilibili as our investor and partner. Bilibili and Fun-Media share the common goal of delivering high-quality animation products to audiences around the world. We believe our focus on producing animation television series, OVA and films with rich plots and deep emotions as well as exquisite image quality will further complement Bilibili’s broad array of animation content.”